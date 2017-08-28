WATCH: Floyd Mayweather's punches that knocked out Conor McGregor

New Delhi: In the 'fight of the millennium', Floyd Mayweather outclassed Conor McGregor with a 10th-round stoppage here Saturday to win their money-spinning superfight and make it 50-0 in his overall fights tally.

Former welterweight boxing champion Mayweather, who had emerged from a two-year retirement to take on the Irish mixed martial arts star, took his time to get going before dominating fourth round onwards.

The end came with a tired McGregor doubled over on the ropes as Mayweather landed two hard left hooks, prompting referee Robert Byrd to intervene and declare a technical knockout.

It was an explosive finale to their much-hyped contest at the T-Mobile Arena which proved surprisingly competitive in the early rounds as McGregor managed to land a string of scoring punches.

But once Mayweather began to find his range and McGregor wearied rapidly, there was only going to be one winner.

The 40-year-old American scored at will after the fourth round, snapping back McGregor`s head with a series of stinging blows.

McGregor somehow survived an onslaught in the seventh round when a right counter from Mayweather staggered him badly.

Finally McGregor`s resistance broke in the 10th when a Mayweather right sent him lurching across the ring.

A hard left put him on the ropes and another hook saw him bent over and helpless, prompting the stoppage.

Here's the video of the 10th round in which the Irishman was knocked out:

Floyd Mayweather caught Conor McGregor with some mean rights. #MayweathervMcGregor pic.twitter.com/IwnsxlHtne — Vusimuzi_ (@vuschino) August 27, 2017

Here's another video:

Here's the official scorecard of the bout:

The final official scorecard for Mayweather-McGregor. pic.twitter.com/ocvdc6Mz1W — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 27, 2017

The fight had followed a largely expected script but McGregor, in his first ever boxing appearance, by no means embarrassed himself.

Mayweather will now head into what he says is a permanent retirement with a perfect 50-0 record, one better than heavyweight legend Rocky Marciano.

The American is also expected to be around $200 million wealthier, taking his career earnings to around $1 billion.

McGregor, who was an unemployed former plumber four years ago before emerging as one of the biggest stars of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is expected to earn around $100 million from this bout.

(With AFP inputs)