WATCH: How Roman Reigns stunned spectators by eliminating The Undertaker at WWE Royal Rumble 2017

New Delhi: Roman Reigns put on an impressive show inside the ring at WWE's Royal Rumble 2017. The Viper, who came at No. 30, was in the ring with some of the biggest names.

The Viper came inside the ring soon after The Undertaker had eliminated Goldberg.

The 2015 Royal Rumble winner exchanged a few blows with Undertaker, before eliminating him, much to the disbelief of the spectators.

Earlier, Undertaker, who made his entry at number 29, eliminated Goldberg.

The big event was finally won by Randy Orton, who was left inside the ring with Reigns.

Reigns, Wyatt, and Orton were the last three men standing in the ring after Reigns eliminated Jericho. The Wyatt members double-teamed Reigns, but Roman threw out Wyatt. Orton then hit an RKO on Reigns and eliminated him, winning the Royal Rumble for the second time in his career after 2009.

Orton will now be going onto Wrestlemania to face either WWE Champion John Cena, or Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

Despite not being in the WWE main event picture over the past 12 months, Orton has given his fans plenty to cheer about by winning the bout, which featured some of the biggest names in The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg.