WATCH: How Roman Reigns stunned spectators by eliminating The Undertaker at WWE Royal Rumble 2017
The big event was finally won by Randy Orton, who booked his ticket to Wrestlemania.
New Delhi: Roman Reigns put on an impressive show inside the ring at WWE's Royal Rumble 2017. The Viper, who came at No. 30, was in the ring with some of the biggest names.
The Viper came inside the ring soon after The Undertaker had eliminated Goldberg.
The 2015 Royal Rumble winner exchanged a few blows with Undertaker, before eliminating him, much to the disbelief of the spectators.
.@WWERomanReigns ELIMINATES #Undertaker!!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Q0MtmqNoHr
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
Earlier, Undertaker, who made his entry at number 29, eliminated Goldberg.
Entrant No. 29 in the 2017 #RoyalRumble Match is The #UNDERTAKER! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/eAMB4oMCqE
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
The big event was finally won by Randy Orton, who was left inside the ring with Reigns.
Reigns, Wyatt, and Orton were the last three men standing in the ring after Reigns eliminated Jericho. The Wyatt members double-teamed Reigns, but Roman threw out Wyatt. Orton then hit an RKO on Reigns and eliminated him, winning the Royal Rumble for the second time in his career after 2009.
Orton will now be going onto Wrestlemania to face either WWE Champion John Cena, or Universal Champion Kevin Owens.
Despite not being in the WWE main event picture over the past 12 months, Orton has given his fans plenty to cheer about by winning the bout, which featured some of the biggest names in The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!