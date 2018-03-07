Watch: How this British Olympic gold medallist was racially harassed at a German airport

New Delhi: British athlete and Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah complained on Wednesday about racial harassment bestowed upon him at a German airport while he was on his way to training camp in Ethiopia.

The decorated athlete posted pictures and self-shot videos on his twitter platform, showing how the security at the airport misbehaved with him. He said: "Sad to see racial harassment in this day and age. 2018...!!!!". Farah further added, "Just in the airport here, got harassed again, again, again.

Sad to see racial harassment in this day and age. 2018...!!!! #airport #germany pic.twitter.com/hKvhduxePv — Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) March 6, 2018

"For wearing a hoodie and a jumper, Germany airport, Germany airport, oh my god. The guy's touching me up like crazy.

"Pure harassment, pure, pure harassment. You don't need to push me."

The Olympic gold medallist was pushed by a security guard while the other was guiding him towards the gate. Later, the pushing got harder as he was literally shoved in the gate's direction. Farah commented: "The way you get treated. Did you see that guys? Unbelievable."

His spokesperson, who spoke to The Telegraph confirmed saying, "Mo felt that the incident was racially motivated and that he was unfairly treated by the airport security staff." Mo Farah is training for the upcoming London Marathon in April and is eyeing to become the first British male winner since 1993.

However, the Greman police responded to the claims saying that the athlete was filming the security area of the airport and thus was guided towards the gate.