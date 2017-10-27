Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Watch: Indian grandma plays table tennis like a champ, video goes viral

Age is just another number. She is already 69, but unlike people her age, Saraswathi Rao is still going strong.

Oct 27, 2017
Courtesy: Screengrab (Facebook)

In a recent outing, the former India number two was in full flow against younger players. A video from her outing became viral with more than 3 million views.

Watch the video here, courtesy Harsha Eswaraiah:

As seen in the video, she still commands complete control over the trait. Her stance and strokes are a joy to watch.

 

