Watch: Indian hockey team's six-goal Diwali dhamaka for fans

New Delhi: The Indian men's hockey team overcame its 2017 jinx against Malaysia with an overpowering 6-2 win during a Super-4s match of the ongoing Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

India had lost to Malaysia twice this year in crucial games, the first (1-0) of which was in May at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh and the second (3-2) at the last-eight stage of the Hockey World League Semifinals in London.

However, under new coach Sjoerd Marijne and led by central midfielder Manpreet Singh, India turned things around in style as Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, SK Uthappa, Gurjant Singh, SV Sunil and Sardar Singh pumped in six strikes to put the game beyond the reach of Malaysians, who scored two late goals to reduce the deficit.

The win put India on top of the Super-4s leaderboard with four points, followed by Malaysia (3), Korea (2) and Pakistan (1). They next take on archrivals Pakistan on Saturday at 5 pm IST. Top two finishers in the Super-4s stage will contest for the final.