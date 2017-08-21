WATCH: Injured Broke Lesnar returns to beat Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman in WWE SummerSlam

New Delhi: Stakes were never this high for the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Fighting to keep his legacy alive as the most dominant pro-wrestler, the 40-year-old needed much more than his strength and suplexes on Monday in the Fatal 4-way fight against Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman.

Entering the the main event of the 2017 WWE SummerSlam as the champion, Lesnar got off to a brilliant start by dominating his rivals. But he soon lost the ground after running into former strongman Braun Strowman. Lesnar was subjected to a series of body slams, and unable to move his body, was carried off on a stretcher.

But the champion return remind everybody once again that he was the who legitimized the WWE as world's most demanding pro-wrestling franchise. He did survived a Superman Punch from Reigns moments before slamming the top dog to devastating effect.

Besides the Fatal 4-way fight, the thirtieth installment of one of WWE's Big Four events also witnessed Jinder Mahal resourcefully defending his WWE Championship title.