Watch: Jinder Mahal beats Shinsuke Nakamura without The Singh Brothers, retains WWE title

New Delhi: For the second consecutive pay-per-view, Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

To some extent, Mahal can thank The Singh Brothers for helping him keep the world title even though they didn't factor directly in the result.

Nakamura appeared to have the match won after hitting the Kinshasa knee. The referee wasn't in a position to make the three-count immediately, though, as he was dealing with the Singhs on the outside.

Nakamura eventually pinned Mahal, but the champion got his hand on the bottom rope to break up the count.

Nakamura should have got the win and the title when he landed a Kinshasa on Mahal’s head. But, the Singh brothers — Sunil and Samir — distracted the referee and allowed Mahal to recover and touch the ropes. That was the last time Mahal needed the help of the Singh brothers.

He dodged a Kinshasa attempt later. That attempt landed Nakamura knee-first into the turnbuckle and Mahal pulled off a Khallas and he went for the countdown to retain a title he has held for a long time now.

Nakamura would be devasted to lose the chance to win the Champion belt ever after so much hard work while for Mahal, there is yet to be a wrestler who can defeat him to claim the belt.