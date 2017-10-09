close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Jinder Mahal beats Shinsuke Nakamura without The Singh Brothers, retains WWE title

To some extent, Mahal can thank The Singh Brothers for helping him keep the world title even though they didn't factor directly in the result. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 10:15
Watch: Jinder Mahal beats Shinsuke Nakamura without The Singh Brothers, retains WWE title
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: For the second consecutive pay-per-view, Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

To some extent, Mahal can thank The Singh Brothers for helping him keep the world title even though they didn't factor directly in the result. 

Nakamura appeared to have the match won after hitting the Kinshasa knee. The referee wasn't in a position to make the three-count immediately, though, as he was dealing with the Singhs on the outside.

Nakamura eventually pinned Mahal, but the champion got his hand on the bottom rope to break up the count.

Nakamura should have got the win and the title when he landed a Kinshasa on Mahal’s head. But, the Singh brothers — Sunil and Samir — distracted the referee and allowed Mahal to recover and touch the ropes. That was the last time Mahal needed the help of the Singh brothers.

He dodged a Kinshasa attempt later. That attempt landed Nakamura knee-first into the turnbuckle and Mahal pulled off a Khallas and he went for the countdown to retain a title he has held for a long time now.

Nakamura would be devasted to lose the chance to win the Champion belt ever after so much hard work while for Mahal, there is yet to be a wrestler who can defeat him to claim the belt.

TAGS

Jinder MahalShinsuke NakamuraThe Singh BrothersWWE titleWWE newsHell in a CellThe Maharaja

From Zee News

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Chile&#039;s national anthem was cut short in their opener against England
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Chile's national anthem was cut s...

Steve Smith leaves heartwarming message for India as he returns to Australia
cricket

Steve Smith leaves heartwarming message for India as he ret...

Ranji Trophy 2017 Live, Round 1: Catch score updates from Day 4
cricket

Ranji Trophy 2017 Live, Round 1: Catch score updates from D...

Mohammed Salah goals take Egypt to first FIFA World Cup since 1990
Football

Mohammed Salah goals take Egypt to first FIFA World Cup sin...

Germany win historic 10th 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier
Football

Germany win historic 10th 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Robert Lewandowski helps Poland seal FIFA 2018 World Cup berth with Montenegro win
Football

Robert Lewandowski helps Poland seal FIFA 2018 World Cup be...

PKL 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Patna Pirates 33-29
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Patna Pirates 33-29

Poland reach 2018 FIFA World Cup; Scots&#039; dreams ended in dramatic draw
Football

Poland reach 2018 FIFA World Cup; Scots' dreams ended...

US vice president Mike Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Other Sports

US vice president Mike Pence leaves NFL game after players...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video