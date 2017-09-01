Watch: Jinder Mahal rivals Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura fight ugly battle ahead of No. 1 Contenders match for WWE title

New Delhi: In a first-time ever, Viper Randy Orton is slated to battle Shinsuke Nakamura on Tuesday on SmackDown Live, in a No. 1 Contenders match for the WWE Championship.

The announcement was made on Twitter by WWE ahead of a unique tag-team action which saw the two rivals teaming up to take down WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Rusev at the week's SmackDown event.

Speaking about the build up for the match, both Nakamura and Randy Orton reckon that they were wronlgy defeated in their pay-per-view match against Jinder Mahal. The Great Khali had intervened the Punjabi Prison Match between the Modern Day Maharaja and the Viper at Battleground in July. While for Nakamura, he was distracted by the Singh Brothers during his SummerSlam battle against the Champion.

With the match on Tuesday, both got an opportunity to avenge their thirst, or so what the fans felt. But eyes were surely on the belt. That is what both were robbed off. And ergo, to solve the issue, both Orton and Nakamura have been put face-to-face in a match next week for a chance to battle Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship belt.

But there was a small piece of interesting issue that took place on Tuesday. Right after their tag-team match as Nakamura and Orton were celebrating, the Viper struck with his lethal RKO to the King of Strong Style sending out a clear message to the WWE Universe ahead of their crucial battle.