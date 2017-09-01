close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Jinder Mahal rivals Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura fight ugly battle ahead of No. 1 Contenders match for WWE title

In a first-time ever, Viper Randy Orton is slated to battle Shinsuke Nakamura on Tuesday on SmackDown Live, in a No. 1 Contenders match for the WWE Championship.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 17:53
Watch: Jinder Mahal rivals Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura fight ugly battle ahead of No. 1 Contenders match for WWE title
Twitter grab (@WWE Universe)

New Delhi: In a first-time ever, Viper Randy Orton is slated to battle Shinsuke Nakamura on Tuesday on SmackDown Live, in a No. 1 Contenders match for the WWE Championship.

The announcement was made on Twitter by WWE ahead of a unique tag-team action which saw the two rivals teaming up to take down WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Rusev at the week's SmackDown event.

Speaking about the build up for the match, both Nakamura and Randy Orton reckon that they were wronlgy defeated in their pay-per-view match against Jinder Mahal. The Great Khali had intervened the Punjabi Prison Match between the Modern Day Maharaja and the Viper at Battleground in July. While for Nakamura, he was distracted by the Singh Brothers during his SummerSlam battle against the Champion.

With the match on Tuesday, both got an opportunity to avenge their thirst, or so what the fans felt. But eyes were surely on the belt. That is what both were robbed off. And ergo, to solve the issue, both Orton and Nakamura have been put face-to-face in a match next week for a chance to battle Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship belt.

But there was a small piece of interesting issue that took place on Tuesday. Right after their tag-team match as Nakamura and Orton were celebrating, the Viper struck with his lethal RKO to the King of Strong Style sending out a clear message to the WWE Universe ahead of their crucial battle.  

TAGS

Jinder MahalRandy OrtonShinsuke NakamuraWWE ChampionshipWWEWWE newssports news

From Zee News

Comeback queen Maria Sharapova dazzles on luxury magazine cover
Tennis

Comeback queen Maria Sharapova dazzles on luxury magazine c...

Suresh Raina picks Sachin Tendulkar’s brain in bid to make national comeback
cricket

Suresh Raina picks Sachin Tendulkar’s brain in bid to make...

MS Dhoni 300 Not Out: Bollywood celebrates Captain Cool&#039;s landmark match in style
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

MS Dhoni 300 Not Out: Bollywood celebrates Captain Cool...

World Cup 2018 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo leapfrogs Pele in list of all-time international goalscorers
Football

World Cup 2018 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo leapfrogs Pele...

Virat Kohli thanks Sachin Tendulkar after India&#039;s 4th ODI win against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli thanks Sachin Tendulkar after India's 4th...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 1: Preview, live streaming, live telecast, timings in IST
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 1: Preview, live streami...

Yuvraj Singh honored and privileged to receive letter from PM Narendra Modi
cricket

Yuvraj Singh honored and privileged to receive letter from...

Wayne Rooney arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of drink-driving: Reports
English Premier LeagueFootball

Wayne Rooney arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of drink-dri...

Sania Mirza eases into US Open 2017 women’s doubles Round 2
Tennis

Sania Mirza eases into US Open 2017 women’s doubles Round 2

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video