WATCH: Jinder Mahal, The Great Khali address fans after defeating Randy Orton at WWE Battleground

New Delhi: WWE champion Jinder Mahal took on Randy Orton in title defense match at WWE Battleground and left everyone shell-shocked after The Great Khali appeared mid-fight to rattle Ortan's hopes of winning the title.

Reflecting on the win, the Maharaja termed Khali as his master plan.

WATCH: Great Khali makes shocking return to help Jinder Mahal retain WWE Championship title at Battleground

"Going against Brock Lesnar will be a dream match for me and I would love to defeat him and show to the WWE Universe that why the WWE championship and why SmackDown Live is superior," the 31-year-old was quoted as saying by TOI.

As Khali's entrance music started and the former WWE Heavyweight champions made his way to the ring, the crowd along with Orton were stunned and Mahal said that is exactly what he wanted. "I wanted to shock Randy Orton, shock the WWE universe. Randy thought I was a fool to be locked inside a cage with him, but I made him look like a fool."

"The Punjabi prison match is nothing short of grueling. Randy was throwing me in to the cage and I was throwing him into the cage and it was not budging," said Mahal.

With the latest win, Mahal is almost guaranteed to feature in the Summer slam, starting in a month's time, as champion.

"Going in to Summerslam is definitely a validation (WWE's trust). But my goals are higher and I want to main event Wrestle mania. It will be special to have a moment of my own and to represent India in great way and walking away as champion."

Mahal and Khali, gave a special post-match interview for all their Indian fans.

Here's the video:

Khali's interference allowed Mahal to escape the Punjabi Prison and retain his WWE Championship.