WATCH: Justin Gatlin pulls off a stunner as Usain Bolt finishes with bronze in final 100m race of career

New Delhi: "And all for the very last time"...and last time indeed as all eyes stayed fixed on the 'fastest man on earth' as he stood there at the starting blocks, but who knew that the race would turn out to be a complete shock to all those present at the Olympic Stadium, London, on Sunday.

Near about 55,900 people were present at the stadium to witness the man, dubbed as Lightning Bolt run the last 100m race of his career at the IAAF World Championship 2017. A four-time gold medallist himself, the tall Jamaican athlete was the reigning champion over the last four Championships meet, in the shortest, yet most enthralling race in athletics. And there he stood at the starting blocks, all geared up to defend his title. Could it be 'fairytale' end to his illustrious career?

The gun shot hit, and the sprinters raced off. Christian Coleman started off great, leading the pack right from the start. Bolt was still behind....still behind...and slowly catching up. Justin Gatlin in lane no. seven trying to take a lead. Tight race...and there goes Gatlin all the way with the gold medal. The American clocked 9.92 seconds, followed by his countrymen and the sprinter he mentored, Coleman timing 9.94 seconds. Bolt finished third clocking 9.95 seconds.

Watch the entire race here...

Justin Gatlin wins world 100m gold by beating Usain Bolt in the Jamaican's last solo race of his career pic.twitter.com/ekE6bUmMC6 — Nsimba Vantoto (@ConsensusAlways) August 6, 2017

“I’m just sorry I couldn’t end it on a winning note,” said Bolt, whose record of 9.58 is till intact. Well, he does have one more to go, the 200 metre race. Can the fans get to see a true fairytale end after all?