close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Justin Gatlin pulls off a stunner as Usain Bolt finishes with bronze in final 100m race of career

"And all for the very last time"...and last time indeed as all eyes stayed fixed on the 'fastest man on earth' as he stood there at the starting blocks, but who knew that the race would turn out to be a complete shock to all those present at the Olympic Stadium, London, on Sunday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 08:58
WATCH: Justin Gatlin pulls off a stunner as Usain Bolt finishes with bronze in final 100m race of career
Screen Grab (Youtube)

New Delhi: "And all for the very last time"...and last time indeed as all eyes stayed fixed on the 'fastest man on earth' as he stood there at the starting blocks, but who knew that the race would turn out to be a complete shock to all those present at the Olympic Stadium, London, on Sunday.

Near about 55,900 people were present at the stadium to witness the man, dubbed as Lightning Bolt run the last 100m race of his career at the IAAF World Championship 2017. A four-time gold medallist himself, the tall Jamaican athlete was the reigning champion over the last four Championships meet, in the shortest, yet most enthralling race in athletics. And there he stood at the starting blocks, all geared up to defend his title. Could it be 'fairytale' end to his illustrious career?

The gun shot hit, and the sprinters raced off. Christian Coleman started off great, leading the pack right from the start. Bolt was still behind....still behind...and slowly catching up. Justin Gatlin in lane no. seven trying to take a lead. Tight race...and there goes Gatlin all the way with the gold medal. The American clocked 9.92 seconds, followed by his countrymen and the sprinter he mentored, Coleman timing 9.94 seconds. Bolt finished third clocking 9.95 seconds.

Watch the entire race here...

“I’m just sorry I couldn’t end it on a winning note,” said Bolt, whose record of 9.58 is till intact. Well, he does have one more to go, the 200 metre race. Can the fans get to see a true fairytale end after all?  

TAGS

Usain BoltIAAF World Championships 2017Justin GatlinChris Colemanathletics news100m RaceBolt's last 100m racesports news

From Zee News

India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo Test, Day 4 – Live Streaming, Telecast, Time
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo Test, Day 4 – Live Streaming, T...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: UP Yoddha defeat Bengaluru Bulls 32-27

Virender Sehwag enjoys &#039;Hakka Noodles&#039; as Vijender Singh defeats Zulpikar Maimaitiali
Other Sports

Virender Sehwag enjoys 'Hakka Noodles' as Vijende...

Want to return Zulpikar Maimaitiali&#039;s title as a peace message, says Vijender Singh after winning ninth bout
Other Sports

Want to return Zulpikar Maimaitiali's title as a peace...

Vijender Singh defeats China&#039;s Zulpikar Maimaitiali by unanimous decision in Battleground Asia
Other Sports

Vijender Singh defeats China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali by...

Battleground Aisa: Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar start pro-careers with technical knock-outs
Other Sports

Battleground Aisa: Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar start pro-ca...

WATCH: Kagiso Rabada bowls perfect ball to send Ben Stokes back to the hut
cricket

WATCH: Kagiso Rabada bowls perfect ball to send Ben Stokes...

The second new ball will be important: Ravichandran Ashwin
cricketIndia tour of Lanka

The second new ball will be important: Ravichandran Ashwin

World Athletics Championships: Indian players disappoint as Dutee Chand crash out
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: Indian players disappoint as...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video