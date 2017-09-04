Watch: Kavita Devi stuns WWE fans with her ring attire as salwar kameez

New Delhi: From The Great Khali's Punjabi-themed entrance music to Jinder Mahal's turban – the WWE Universe, by now, seems to have been well accustomed to the Indian culture. However, the fans have never seen an Indian wrestler in the women's division. Until Kavita Devi marked her debut at the Mae Young Classic tournament.

The Haryana-based wrestler, trained under Khali, back in his wrestling institution in Punjab, marked her first time in a WWE ring when she faced Dakota Kai in round one of the all-woman competition. Although her Kiwi opponent took her down resulting in a defeat, the fans were more stunned seeing her in a salwar kameez.

Watch the video here...

Speaking about Kavita's selection, Canyon Ceman, Vice President of the WWE Talent Development, said, “Kavita Devi gave a strong performance at WWE’s 2017 Dubai tryout. She is an athletic and extremely strong woman who demonstrated a solid grasp of the fundamentals of sports entertainment, and a passion to improve that will serve her well in WWE’s upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament.”