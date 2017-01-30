WATCH: Randy Orton stuns Roman Reigns to win WWE Royal Rumble for second time
With the win, Orton has now been guaranteed a World title shot at WrestleMania 33, which is WWE’s biggest show of the year.
New Delhi: In a much-awaited event, Randy Orton stunned Roman Reigns to win the Royal Rumble 2017.
Some of WWE's top wrestlers were competing against each other in the Alamodome for a chance to earn a world title match at WrestleMania.
But the Viper, who is currently involved with the Wyatt Family, who assisted him well towards a win, was left with Reigns towards the end.
While Reigns looked all set to emerge the winner, Orton, who won the Royal Rumble in 2009 as well, stunned Reigns with a RKO to win the event.
Watch the video here:
#TheViper #RKOs @WWERomanReigns and ELIMINATES him!!! @RandyOrton wins the 30th #RoyalRumble Match!! pic.twitter.com/hDHa4LFCAP
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
See you in April, @RandyOrton!! #RoyalRumbleWinner pic.twitter.com/czaw5yKqAA
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) January 30, 2017
The Royal Rumble is the third-longest-running pay-per-view event in WWE history.
