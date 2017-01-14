WATCH: Sakshi Malik outclasses two opponents 16-0, 10-0 in Pro Wrestling League 2017

New Delhi: Rio Olympics Bronze medallist, Sakshi Malik, is of the top stars playing at the 2017 Pro Wrestling League.

The Delhi Sultans wrestler all three of her bouts but couldn't prevent her team from getting knocked out of the competitions.

Here are Sakshi's two of the most dominant victories in the second edition of PWL.

Sakshi defeated Jaipur Ninjas' Pooja Dhanda 10-0, in what was her first bout in PWL 2.

In the bout, Sakshi defeated NCR Punjab Royals' Manju Kumari with comprehensive 16-0 scoreline.