WATCH: Samoa Joe leaves Brock Lesnar gasping for breath with choking Coquina Clutch

New Delhi: Just a couple of weeks after Brock Lesnar's manager Paul Heyman claimed that Samoa Joe wasn't man enough to lock his client, the recent WWE Raw saw Lesnar being locked up in 'choking' Coquina Clutch by Samoa.

Thanks to fellow wrestlers and referees present during the incident, a 'red-faced' Lesnar was removed from Samoa's grip.

It was for the 2nd successive WWE Raw that Heyman started calling out for Joe with Lesnar waiting to take on Joe. They were made to pay for their overconfidence the Beast Incarnate was attacked from behind by the Conqueror, who at once locked him with his deadly Coquina Clutch.

Here's the video of the incident:-

WWE Raw Results in full:-

Finn Balor & The Hardy Boyz defeat Elias Samson & Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion The Miz & The Miztourage defeated Dean Ambrose, Heath Slater & Rhyno

Seth Rollins defeated Curt Hawkins

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def Lince Dorado

Sasha Banks came out victorious in Women's Gauntlet Match to issue challenge to Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Title at the WWE Great Balls of Fire.

Other fights:-