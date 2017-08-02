close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats John Cena at SmackDown Live; books date with Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam for WWE title

Jinder Mahal will hence face Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam 2017, at the Barclays Centre, New York, on August 20.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 12:03
WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats John Cena at SmackDown Live; books date with Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam for WWE title
Screen Grab (Youtube – WWE)

New Delhi: Former WWE champion John Cena lost his chance to clinch his 17th title as he went down to Shinsuke Nakamura in the No.1 Contender's match for the WWE title for SummerSlam 2017, at SmackDown Live, today.

It was only last week that Cena had come out on SmackDown Live to give a heads up to the present incumbent Jinder Mahal that he would be the Maharaja's new opponent at SummerSlam. Of course, a dream match in itself, something the WWE fans both in India and across the world would have enjoyed. But the 16-time champion had a small hindrance when SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan intervened to announce that Cena would have to face Shinsuke Nakamura to decide his fate on facing Mahal at Barclays Centre for the next pay-per-view event.

Jinder Mahal along with the Singh Brothers were present at Cleveland to witness the battle from the skybox. Cena came out first and then Nakamura as entire crowd cheered for the American.

Cena went for a few Attitude Adjustments before going for the three-count, but each time the Japanese made his way out before the third count. Finally, Nakamura went in for the head-ringing Kinshasa and ergo inked his name as the No. 1 contender for WWE Championship title.

Mahal will hence face Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam 2017, at the Barclays Centre, New York, on August 20.  

TAGS

Smackdown liveSmackDown Live ResultShinsuke NakamuraJohn CenaJinder MahalSummerSlamWWE titleWWEWWE newsWrestling News

From Zee News

Ben Stokes flattered with Andrew Flintoff comparisons, but not trying to be aoyone else than himself
cricket

Ben Stokes flattered with Andrew Flintoff comparisons, but...

Football

FC Goa sign Moroccan International Ahmed Jahouh on one-year...

Ranji Trophy back to home and away format for 2017-18 season
cricket

Ranji Trophy back to home and away format for 2017-18 seaso...

Veer Dev Gulia bags bronze medal on opening day of Junior World Wrestling championships
Other Sports

Veer Dev Gulia bags bronze medal on opening day of Junior W...

Gautam Gambhir thanks Shah Rukh Khan for offering support to his foundation&#039;s new initiative for poor
cricket

Gautam Gambhir thanks Shah Rukh Khan for offering support t...

Next T20 World Cup and the next two years of international series is what I am looking at now, says Mithali Raj
cricket

Next T20 World Cup and the next two years of international...

Cricket Australia on verge of ending pay dispute with players
cricket

Cricket Australia on verge of ending pay dispute with playe...

PKL 2017, Day 5: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors – Preview, Squads, Live Streaming
Other Sports

PKL 2017, Day 5: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers,...

WATCH: Tamil Nadu Premier League witness the most HILARIOUS run-out off all time
cricket

WATCH: Tamil Nadu Premier League witness the most HILARIOUS...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video