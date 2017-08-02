WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats John Cena at SmackDown Live; books date with Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam for WWE title

New Delhi: Former WWE champion John Cena lost his chance to clinch his 17th title as he went down to Shinsuke Nakamura in the No.1 Contender's match for the WWE title for SummerSlam 2017, at SmackDown Live, today.

It was only last week that Cena had come out on SmackDown Live to give a heads up to the present incumbent Jinder Mahal that he would be the Maharaja's new opponent at SummerSlam. Of course, a dream match in itself, something the WWE fans both in India and across the world would have enjoyed. But the 16-time champion had a small hindrance when SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan intervened to announce that Cena would have to face Shinsuke Nakamura to decide his fate on facing Mahal at Barclays Centre for the next pay-per-view event.

Jinder Mahal along with the Singh Brothers were present at Cleveland to witness the battle from the skybox. Cena came out first and then Nakamura as entire crowd cheered for the American.

Cena went for a few Attitude Adjustments before going for the three-count, but each time the Japanese made his way out before the third count. Finally, Nakamura went in for the head-ringing Kinshasa and ergo inked his name as the No. 1 contender for WWE Championship title.

Mahal will hence face Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam 2017, at the Barclays Centre, New York, on August 20.