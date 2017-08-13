WATCH: South African Bodybuilder dies while performing trademark back-flip

New Delhi: A South African bodybuilding champion died from horrific injury incurred during an attempted backflip at the start of a competition.

The bodybuilder, Sifiso Lungelo Thabete, broke his neck as he attempted the move and landed on his head, breaking his neck.

Worried officials raced toward the former junior world champion as he remained motionless, but it seemed too late.

The incident was caught on camera and footage showed several people quickly rushing to his aid but what happened had left the audience stunned.

The video of the accident went viral before it was revealed that the injury proved fatal.

WARNING: Graphic content

A little reminder... Your Brain has no muscles to protect it.. Keep your head safe all the time. Avoid getting hit on your thinking machine pic.twitter.com/LT1BKXILMr — Renzo_Gracie_BJJ (@RenzoGracieBJJ) August 9, 2017

According to Body Building South Africa, ‘Sifiso had a signature backflip’ and he liked to perform it on stage.