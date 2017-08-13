close
Essel Group 90 years
WATCH: South African Bodybuilder dies while performing trademark back-flip

According to Body Building South Africa, ‘Sifiso had a signature backflip’ and he liked to perform it on stage.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 12:21
WATCH: South African Bodybuilder dies while performing trademark back-flip
Courtesy: Twitter (@RenzoGracieBJJ)

New Delhi: A South African bodybuilding champion died from horrific injury incurred during an attempted backflip at the start of a competition.

The bodybuilder, Sifiso Lungelo Thabete, broke his neck as he attempted the move and landed on his head, breaking his neck.

Worried officials raced toward the former junior world champion as he remained motionless, but it seemed too late.

The incident was caught on camera and footage showed several people quickly rushing to his aid but what happened had left the audience stunned.

The video of the accident went viral before it was revealed that the injury proved fatal.

WARNING: Graphic content

