WATCH: The Great Khali's protegee Kavita Devi makes history, all set to become first Indian woman ever to fight in WWE

New Delhi: One of the protegees of The Great Khali, Kavita Devi is set to become the first ever Indian woman ever to appear in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The former powerlifter and South Asian Games gold medal winner will make history next month when she competes in the Mae Young Classic, which is the first-ever WWE tournament for women.

Kavita will wrestle as 'Hard KD' after she was selected 32-competitior event on July 14 in Orlando, Florida. The tournament is named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, Mae Young. Top female competitors from around the world will participate in a single-elimination tournament.

The Sashastra Seema Bal constable from Haryana shot to fame after her video, in which she wrestled in 'Salwar Kameez' in The Great Khali promoted Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) against a woman wrestler named B B Bull Bull, went viral on social media.