close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Usain Bolt and Team Jamaica make it to 4 x 400 m final at World Athletics Championships

Tyquendo Tracey, Julian Forte and Michael Campbell safely negotiated the first three legs before Usain Bolt steered his team home in a winning, season's best of 37.95 seconds.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 16:23
WATCH: Usain Bolt and Team Jamaica make it to 4 x 400 m final at World Athletics Championships

New Delhi: Usain Bolt may have missed out on the gold in his pet event, the 100 m, at the ongoing World Athletics Championships, but there is a lot to look forward to as the champion looks for a golden goodbye. Bolt is taking part in his final race at the championships in London on Saturday.

It is the 4 x 400 m relay and the great man anchored Team Jamaica during the heat as it won the race and entered the final of the event which like the heat will also be held on Saturday. Watch the full video below.

Tyquendo Tracey, Julian Forte and Michael Campbell safely negotiated the first three legs before Bolt steered his team home in a winning, season's best of 37.95 seconds.

"It's been brilliant. The energy in the stadium is outstanding," Bolt said, hailing the deafening support in the packed-out London Stadium "not just for me but the whole championships".

Bolt said his emotions were still in check at the thought of bowing out of track and field.

"For me it's hard to be sad because the energy I'm getting from the crowd is brilliant, I'm just happy."

Bolt's bid to retain his 100 m title went up in smoke as American Justin Gatlin won gold, with Christian Coleman taking silver. (With wires inputs)

TAGS

Usain Boltteam jamaicaworld athletics championships

From Zee News

Zinedine Zidane signs three-year contract extension at Real Madrid
Football

Zinedine Zidane signs three-year contract extension at Real...

Batting riches will give selectors headache for ODI team selection against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Batting riches will give selectors headache for ODI team se...

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech hails &#039;beautiful&#039; Leicester game
Football

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech hails 'beautiful' Le...

WATCH: Dinesh Chandimal takes stunning catch to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan in IND vs SL 3rd Test
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Dinesh Chandimal takes stunning catch to dismiss Shi...

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s signature celebration after scoring sixth Test ton
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's signature celebration after sc...

World Athletics Championships: India disqualified in Women&#039;s 4X400m relay
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: India disqualified in Women...

SL vs IND, Pallekele Test: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan post highest opening stand against Islanders in Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, Pallekele Test: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan post hi...

WATCH: KL Rahul gets lucky reprieve before scoring big in Pallekele
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: KL Rahul gets lucky reprieve before scoring big in P...

SL vs IND, 3rd Test: Shikhar Dhawan notches up 6th Test ton; equals Virender Sehwag&#039;s record of most Test centuries in Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 3rd Test: Shikhar Dhawan notches up 6th Test ton...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video