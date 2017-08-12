WATCH: Usain Bolt and Team Jamaica make it to 4x100m final at World Athletics Championships

New Delhi: Usain Bolt may have missed out on the gold in his pet event, the 100 m, at the ongoing World Athletics Championships, but there is a lot to look forward to as the champion looks for a golden goodbye. Bolt is taking part in his final race at the championships in London on Saturday.

It is the 4 x 100 m relay and the great man anchored Team Jamaica during the heat as it won the race and entered the final of the event which like the heat will also be held on Saturday. Watch the full video below.

Tyquendo Tracey, Julian Forte and Michael Campbell safely negotiated the first three legs before Bolt steered his team home in a winning, season's best of 37.95 seconds.

"It's been brilliant. The energy in the stadium is outstanding," Bolt said, hailing the deafening support in the packed-out London Stadium "not just for me but the whole championships".

Bolt said his emotions were still in check at the thought of bowing out of track and field.

"For me it's hard to be sad because the energy I'm getting from the crowd is brilliant, I'm just happy."

Bolt's bid to retain his 100 m title went up in smoke as American Justin Gatlin won gold, with Christian Coleman taking silver. (With wires inputs)