Watch: WWE boss Vince McMahon gets busted in most horrifying way by Kevin Owens

New Delhi: It was meant to be a 'good for business' step, but WWE boss Vince McMahon got busted in the hands of Kevin Ownes in the most horrifying way early Wednesday morning on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vince, who's the chairman of the WWE board, showed up in the main event segment to sort things out between son Shane and Owens over their long-running feud. The 72-year-olf first reinstated his son, then announced that there will be a Hell in a Cell next month between Shane and Owens.

As typical of Vince, he also threatened Owens with his famous 'fired' innuendo, but to a disastrous affect.

Things get personal when Owens claimed that he could ‘beat a McMahon senseless if provoked.’ The McMahon patriach accepted the challenge, but what followed was one of the most horrifing scenes in the history of WWE, considering it involved a senior citizen taking the brute force of heavyweight wrestler.

A headbutt, followed by an all-out assault from Owens, and Vince got no way to retaliate or even saved himself against the savage. Well, that's all Vince got to prove that he is still owns the wrestling entertainment business.

Result, a bloodied face. Wacth the video here:

Many hailed his courage, even though it was probably his own script to stage such a chilling act. It could have led to deadly results, with possible internal bleeding.