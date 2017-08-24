close
WATCH: WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar suffers back-to-back powerslams from Braun Strowman

The Beast Incarnate was up against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samo Joe in a Fatal 4-way match at WWE SummerSlam 2017 on Sunday. Despite the brutal fight at the main event of the night which witnessed the champion go through two announce table after a back-to-back running powerslam from Strowman, Lesnar stood tall pinning down Roman Reigns with an F5 to held his title high.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 18:21
WATCH: WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar suffers back-to-back powerslams from Braun Strowman
Twitter (@WWE Universe)

New Delhi: WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's celebration on his successful title defence bout in a Fatal 4-way match at SummerSlam 2017, was cut short when Braun Strowman powerslammed the beast twice at Barclays Centre, New York, on Monady Night Raw.

The Beast Incarnate was up against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samo Joe in a Fatal 4-way match at WWE SummerSlam 2017 on Sunday. Despite the brutal fight at the main event of the night which witnessed the champion go through two announcer tables after a back-to-back running powerslam from Strowman, Lesnar stood tall pinning down Roman Reigns with an F5 to held his title high.

On the following night, he stepped in alongside his manager Paul Heyman to celebrate his victory at the second biggest pay-per-view event in a WWE calendar. Heyman said, "If there’s conquering to be done, there’s no one in WWE or UFC history who does it like Lesnar. Brock, who had a couple scratches under his left eye, held up his title belt." And just then Strowman's entrance music hit which started with a loud chant – "Strowman!"

The Beast looked into the eyes of the Monster. And then... a rollback of what happened on Sunday. Two back-to-back powerslams left the champion writhing in pain. Strowman held onto the belt sending a clear message to WWE Universe that he isn't done with Lesnar. Later into the night, WWE tweeted – "It's official! A BEAST will go one-on-one with a MONSTER when @BrockLesnar defends his #UniversalTitle against @BraunStrowman at #WWENoMercy!"

What else could a fan want!

Watch the video here...

The Monster thumps his dominance...

TAGS

Monday night RawBrock LesnarRoman ReignsBraun Strowman and Samo JoeSummerSlamno mercyPaul HeymanWWE newsWWEWrestling Newssports news

