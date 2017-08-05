WATCH: Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to Usain Bolt on eve of final race

New Delhi: The fastest man on earth, Usain Bolt is all set to run the final race of his career at the IAAF World Championship at London, after which he bids adieu to the world of athletics. And on the eve of his final 100 metres race, veteran Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to the Jamaican sprinter in his through his own unique words, along with a video.

The eight-time Olympic champion and world record holder of both the 100m and the 200m race, was beaten by the Yuvraj Singh and the video posted along with his Instagram post claims to be evidence to the same.

"Looks like I'm the only man on this planet to beat u ever @usainbolt your legacy will forever be unmatched. Go well legend cause you're #fastestforever #livedareinspire" – he posted on Friday night, with viewership reaching well past two lakhs.

The video actually dates back to 2014, when Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru venued an exhibition cricket match between Team Bolt and Team Yuvraj. Not only did Bolt's team emerged victorious, but the tall Jamaican athlete smashed an impressive 19-ball 45. Post the match, the duo took part in a small race, where Yuvraj Singh defeated the Lightning Bolt.

The 30-year-old Jamaican-born athlete is now slated to run his final race of his career, at the IAAF World Championship 2017. He has already cruised into the semi-final round, with the final scheduled tonight, at London.