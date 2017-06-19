close
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 13:47
We scored some great goals against Pakistan, says Indian hockey coach Roelant Oltmans

London: India chief hockey coach Roelant Oltmans exuded satisfaction after his boys went on a goal spree against Pakistan in the Hockey World League Semi-Final but said they still need to work on some areas.

India rode on goals from dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh (13th minute, 33rd), Talwinder Singh (21st, 24th), Akashdeep Singh (47th, 59th) and Pradeep Mor (49th) to beat Pakistan 7-1 and zoom to the top of Pool B yesterday.

"I thought Pakistan were the better team in the first quarter and they created more opportunities but after we scored the first goal we started to play according to our plan," said Oltmans after the match.

"We scored some great goals today and when we score the type of goals that we did today, that is what makes a coach happy. I enjoyed the way we played, but as always I look for things to improve in our performances but scoring seven and conceding one is good," he added.

The 7-1 win was also India's biggest over Pakistan, bettering the 7-4 effort against arch-rivals in 2003 Champions Trophy and 2010 Commonwealth Games.

India will next play The Netherlands tomorrow.

TAGS

Roelant OltmansIndia vs PakistanIndian hockey teamHockey World Leaguehockey news

