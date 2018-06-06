हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ankur Mittal

Will take training in Italy before Asian Games: Shooter Ankur Mittal

India`s top-ranked double trap shooter Ankur Mittal said he will take training in Italy for ten days before Asian Games commences.

Will take training in Italy before Asian Games: Shooter Ankur Mittal
Twitter

New Delhi: India`s top-ranked double trap shooter Ankur Mittal said he will take training in Italy for ten days before Asian Games commences.

Talking about his preparations for the Asian Games, he told ANI that he has topped in the trial and hopes to continue his form."I will take training in Italy for 10 days before Asian Games. Delhi Karni Singh Shooting range has really good facilities for shooters.

 I have topped in the trial and hope to continue my form in Asian Games," he told ANI.

Mittal, who won bronze medal in the double trap men`s finals of the recently-concluded 2018 Commonwealth Games, said that he has a good chance of winning a medal in the Asian Games.

Talking about his future plans he said, after the Asian Games he will focus on the Olympic games.The Asian Games is slated to be held from August 18 to September 2 in Indonesia.

Tags:
Ankur MittalAsian GamesANIOlympic GamesShooting

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close