Williams F1 launches esports team for gamers

Williams launched its official esports team on Thursday, offering gamers the chance to work in the Formula One simulator as well as race online.

The former world champions said in a statement at the Spanish Grand Prix that they would run competitions for places on the Williams esports roster.

The esports team, with three drivers already signed, will be managed by JIM Racing founder Javier Guerra.

"JIM Racing will continue as Williams JIM Racing Junior, providing another route for gamers to graduate to Williams esports in future," they added.

All of the Formula One teams, with the exception of Ferrari, committed in April to setting up their own esports outfits to compete in the second edition of the virtual F1 world championship.