close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

With 'infinite love for fans', Usain Bolt says final goodbye to Team Jamaica – See Pic!

Bolt had earlier missed out on his bid to retain his 100m title earlier in the week, losing out to Gatlin and silver medallist Christian Coleman.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 09:41
With &#039;infinite love for fans&#039;, Usain Bolt says final goodbye to Team Jamaica – See Pic!
PTI

New Delhi: Though not in the manner he would have planned or thought about, Usain Bolt says final goodbye to Team Jamaica and extends love for fans after seeing curtains being drawn to his illustrious track & field career in a rather disheartening manner.

The greatest sprinter of all time probably deserved a better ending but his swansong came crashing to an end when he pulled up with a cramp on the anchor leg of the world 4x100m relay won by Britain.

WATCH: Usain Bolt limps out with cramp in final race of his career at IAAF World Championships

Bolt received the baton with Jamaica in third, but halfway down the finishing straight the towering sprinter pulled up clutching his left thigh, eventually doing a forward somersault to the ground, to gasps from the 60,000 sell out London Stadium.

Bolt had earlier missed out on his bid to retain his 100m title earlier in the week, losing out to Gatlin and silver medallist Christian Coleman.

But hopes were high for Bolt`s final competitive race, with Jamaica also boasting McLeod, Forte and 2011 world champion Yohan Blake in their line-up.

Jamaica were afforded a rousing welcome from the crowd, a relaxed-looking Bolt applauding the stands, with pictures of him constantly shown on the stadium`s big screens.

But there was to be high drama as a visibly swearing Bolt pulled up in obvious pain, allowing the British quartet of Chijindu Ujah, Adam Gemili, Daniel Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake claim gold in 37.47 seconds, with the Justin Gatlin-led US four taking silver at 0.05sec and Japan a surprise bronze (38.04).

The 30-year-old Jamaican said goodbye to his teammates for an instagram post and sent inifinite love to fans for their constant support.

"Thank You my peeps. Infinite love for my fans," Bolt captioned his post.

 

Thank You my peeps. Infinite love for my fans

A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on

Jamaican team doctor Dr Kevin Jones later confirmed that Bolt had suffered from "cramp in his left hamstring".

The result means Bolt, 100 and 200m world record holder, finishes his career with 14 world career medals, one behind American Allyson Felix, to go with eight Olympic golds

TAGS

Usain BoltWorld Athletics ChampionshipJamaica4x100 meters relayAtheltics news

From Zee News

MS Dhoni an honest man, deserves to end career on his own terms: Mike Hussey
cricket

MS Dhoni an honest man, deserves to end career on his own t...

IAAF Worlds: Davinder Singh Kang disappoints in Javelin final, finishes 12th
Other Sports

IAAF Worlds: Davinder Singh Kang disappoints in Javelin fin...

Roger Federer edges towards another title, beats Robin Haase to meet Alexander Zverev in Montreal final
Tennis

Roger Federer edges towards another title, beats Robin Haas...

IAAF World Championships: Usain Bolt, Mo Farah&#039;s perfect swansongs end in dismay
Other Sports

IAAF World Championships: Usain Bolt, Mo Farah's perfe...

Television scheduling to be blamed for Usain Bolt injury: Justin Gatlin echoes Jamaican relay team&#039;s complain
Other Sports

Television scheduling to be blamed for Usain Bolt injury: J...

WATCH: Usain Bolt limps out with cramp in final race of his career at IAAF World Championships
Other Sports

WATCH: Usain Bolt limps out with cramp in final race of his...

cricket

Test: Stephen Cook century takes SA A to 278/4 against Indi...

Being defensive is not my natural game, says Shikhar Dhawan
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Being defensive is not my natural game, says Shikhar Dhawan

PKL 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants defeat Delhi Dabang 29-25, stay on top Zone A table
Pro Kabaddi League 2017cricket

PKL 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants defeat Delhi Dabang 29-25,...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video