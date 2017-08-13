With 'infinite love for fans', Usain Bolt says final goodbye to Team Jamaica – See Pic!

New Delhi: Though not in the manner he would have planned or thought about, Usain Bolt says final goodbye to Team Jamaica and extends love for fans after seeing curtains being drawn to his illustrious track & field career in a rather disheartening manner.

The greatest sprinter of all time probably deserved a better ending but his swansong came crashing to an end when he pulled up with a cramp on the anchor leg of the world 4x100m relay won by Britain.

Bolt received the baton with Jamaica in third, but halfway down the finishing straight the towering sprinter pulled up clutching his left thigh, eventually doing a forward somersault to the ground, to gasps from the 60,000 sell out London Stadium.

Bolt had earlier missed out on his bid to retain his 100m title earlier in the week, losing out to Gatlin and silver medallist Christian Coleman.

But hopes were high for Bolt`s final competitive race, with Jamaica also boasting McLeod, Forte and 2011 world champion Yohan Blake in their line-up.

Jamaica were afforded a rousing welcome from the crowd, a relaxed-looking Bolt applauding the stands, with pictures of him constantly shown on the stadium`s big screens.

But there was to be high drama as a visibly swearing Bolt pulled up in obvious pain, allowing the British quartet of Chijindu Ujah, Adam Gemili, Daniel Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake claim gold in 37.47 seconds, with the Justin Gatlin-led US four taking silver at 0.05sec and Japan a surprise bronze (38.04).

The 30-year-old Jamaican said goodbye to his teammates for an instagram post and sent inifinite love to fans for their constant support.

"Thank You my peeps. Infinite love for my fans," Bolt captioned his post.

Jamaican team doctor Dr Kevin Jones later confirmed that Bolt had suffered from "cramp in his left hamstring".

The result means Bolt, 100 and 200m world record holder, finishes his career with 14 world career medals, one behind American Allyson Felix, to go with eight Olympic golds