With rich haul at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, India cross the 500-medal milestone at CWG

India ended its memorable run at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast at the third spot, winning 66 medals including 26 Gold, 20 Silver and 20 Bronze. The rich haul of medals also took India past the 500-medal mark in the Commonwealth Games that the country has participated in so far. India has competed in 17 Commonwealth Games, starting from the second Games in 1934 which were held in England.

India's best show was when the country hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 in New Delhi. In the 2010 edition, the home contingent bagged the second spot winning 101 medals which included 38 gold, 27 silver, and 36 bronze.

Since India has been taking part in the CWG, its best record overseas has been in 2002 Manchester games where it bagged 69 medals including 30 Gold, 22 Silver and 17 Bronze. In the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, India had finished at the fifth spot with 64 medals including 15 Gold, 30 Silver and 19 Bronze.

Here is the list of all 504 medals India has won at the Commonwealth Games so far.

Year Gold Gold Silver Silver Bronze Bronze Total Position 1934 0 0 1 1 12th 1938 0 0 0 0 NA 1954 0 0 0 0 NA 1958 2 1 0 3 8th 1966 3 4 3 10 8th 1970 5 3 4 12 6th 1974 4 8 3 15 6th 1978 5 5 5 15 6th 1982 5 8 3 16 6th 1990 13 8 11 32 5th 1994 6 12 7 25 6th 1998 7 10 8 25 7th 2002 30 22 17 69 4th 2006 22 17 11 50 4th 2010 38 27 36 101 2nd 2014 15 30 19 64 5th 2018 26 19 20 65 3rd Total 181 174 148 503

Here is the list of winners who brought home Gold for India in the 2018 games:

Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw

Saina Nehwal - Women's Singles

India - Mixed Team Event

Gaurav Solanki - Men's 52kg

Vikas Krishnan - Men's 75kg

MC Mary Kom - Women's 45-48kg

Jitu Rai - Men's 10m Air Pistol

Anish - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Sanjeev Rajput - Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Manu Bhaker - Women's 10m Air Pistol

Heena Sidhu - Women's 25m Pistol

Tejaswini Sawant - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Shreyasi Singh - Women's Double Trap

India - Men's Team

Manika Batra - Women's Singles

India - Women's Team

Sathish Kumar Sivalingam - Men's 77kg

Venkat Rahul Ragala - Men's 85kg

Chanu Saikhom Mirabai - Women's 48kg

Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham - Women's 53kg

Punam Yadav - Women's 69kg

Sumit - Men's Freestyle 125 kg

Rahul Aware - Men's Freestyle 57 kg

Bajrang - Men's Freestyle 65 kg

Kumar Sushil - Men's Freestyle 74 kg

Vinesh - Women's Freestyle 50 kg

The splendid performance of India at the Commonwealth Games 2018 is sure to boost its chances at the Asian Games which are due to be held from 18 August to 2 September 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia.