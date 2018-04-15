With rich haul at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, India cross the 500-medal milestone at CWG

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India ended its memorable run at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast at the third spot, winning 66 medals including 26 Gold, 20 Silver and 20 Bronze. The rich haul of medals also took India past the 500-medal mark in the Commonwealth Games that the country has participated in so far. India has competed in 17 Commonwealth Games, starting from the second Games in 1934 which were held in England.

India's best show was when the country hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 in New Delhi. In the 2010 edition, the home contingent bagged the second spot winning 101 medals which included 38 gold, 27 silver, and 36 bronze.

Since India has been taking part in the CWG, its best record overseas has been in 2002 Manchester games where it bagged 69 medals including 30 Gold, 22 Silver and 17 Bronze. In the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, India had finished at the fifth spot with 64 medals including 15 Gold, 30 Silver and 19 Bronze.  

Here is the list of all 504 medals India has won at the Commonwealth Games so far.

Year Gold Gold Silver Silver Bronze Bronze Total Position
1934 0 0 1 1 12th
1938 0 0 0 0 NA
1954 0 0 0 0 NA
1958 2 1 0 3 8th
1966 3 4 3 10 8th
1970 5 3 4 12 6th
1974 4 8 3 15 6th
1978 5 5 5 15 6th
1982 5 8 3 16 6th
1990 13 8 11 32 5th
1994 6 12 7 25 6th
1998 7 10 8 25 7th
2002 30 22 17 69 4th
2006 22 17 11 50 4th
2010 38 27 36 101 2nd
2014 15 30 19 64 5th
2018 26 19 20 65 3rd
Total 181 174 148 503  

 

Here is the list of winners who brought home Gold for India in the 2018 games:

Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw
Saina Nehwal - Women's Singles
India - Mixed Team Event
Gaurav Solanki - Men's 52kg
Vikas Krishnan - Men's 75kg
MC Mary Kom - Women's 45-48kg
Jitu Rai - Men's 10m Air Pistol
Anish - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
Sanjeev Rajput - Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
Manu Bhaker - Women's 10m Air Pistol
Heena Sidhu - Women's 25m Pistol
Tejaswini Sawant - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
Shreyasi Singh - Women's Double Trap
India - Men's Team
Manika Batra - Women's Singles
India - Women's Team
Sathish Kumar Sivalingam - Men's 77kg
Venkat Rahul Ragala - Men's 85kg
Chanu Saikhom Mirabai - Women's 48kg
Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham - Women's 53kg
Punam Yadav - Women's 69kg
Sumit - Men's Freestyle 125 kg
Rahul Aware - Men's Freestyle 57 kg
Bajrang - Men's Freestyle 65 kg
Kumar Sushil - Men's Freestyle 74 kg
Vinesh - Women's Freestyle 50 kg

The splendid performance of India at the Commonwealth Games 2018 is sure to boost its chances at the Asian Games which are due to be held from 18 August to 2 September 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia. 

