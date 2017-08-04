close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Woman hockey player found dead on railway tracks in Haryana, police suspect suicide

Jyoti, the team striker, represented India during the Asian Games. She had recently participated in a three-month-long camp ahead of India's campaign in the World Hockey League semi-finals. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 11:39
Woman hockey player found dead on railway tracks in Haryana, police suspect suicide
Representational Image

New Delhi: Jyoti Gupta, a 20-year-old Indian national team hockey player, allegedly committed suicide on the railway tracks near Rewari station, Haryana, on Wednesday.

A resident of the Sonepat district, her body was found by the locals and they immediately informed the police. Going by the statements put forth by the driver of the Chandigarh-Jaipur Intercity Express, Police reckoned that Jyoti had committed a suicide. The driver had narrated that the girl had "suddenly appeared" in front of the speeding train while it was crossing the Jhajjar Road overbridge.

"He said he tried to pull the brakes but the girl came in front of the train before it could be stopped," Ranveer Singh, SHO, GRP Rewari told TOI.

Police further informed that Jyoti had left home for Maharshi Dayanand University saying that she needed to get her name corrected on her class X and XII marksheets. Sources close to TOI revealed that she had last called up her parents at around 7 pm to inform that the bus had stopped and so she would be reaching late. Later. At around 10:30 pm. The GRP called up her mother to inform about Jyoti's death.

Jyoti, the team striker, had represented India during the 2016 South Asian Games, held at Guwahati. She had recently participated in a three-month-long camp ahead of India's campaign in the World Hockey League semi-finals. 

TAGS

Hockey player found deadJyoti Guptahockey newssports news

From Zee News

ATP Citi Open: Yuki Bhambri breezes past Guido Pella to move into quarter-final round
Tennis

ATP Citi Open: Yuki Bhambri breezes past Guido Pella to mov...

Neymar&#039;s journey from Barcelona to PSG: This is how the world-record deal unfolded
Football

Neymar's journey from Barcelona to PSG: This is how th...

WTA Stanford Classic: Petra Kvitova breezes past Kateryna Bondarenko to reach quarter-final round
Tennis

WTA Stanford Classic: Petra Kvitova breezes past Kateryna B...

WATCH: Neymar pens emotional Instagram tribute to Barcelona after signing PSG deal
Football

WATCH: Neymar pens emotional Instagram tribute to Barcelona...

Neymar officially joins Paris Saint-Germain for world record 222m euros on five-year contract
Football

Neymar officially joins Paris Saint-Germain for world recor...

England vs South Africa, 4th Test: Faf du Plessis hopes for Old Trafford &#039;home comfort&#039;
cricket

England vs South Africa, 4th Test: Faf du Plessis hopes for...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: 2nd Test, Day 1 – Statistical highlights
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: 2nd Test, Day 1 – Statistic...

Jailed Paralympian Oscar Pistorius under observation in hospital: Report
Other Sports

Jailed Paralympian Oscar Pistorius under observation in hos...

LIVE: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2: Vistors stay in control at 442 for 5 at lunch
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

LIVE: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2: Vistors stay in...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video