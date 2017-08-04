Woman hockey player found dead on railway tracks in Haryana, police suspect suicide

New Delhi: Jyoti Gupta, a 20-year-old Indian national team hockey player, allegedly committed suicide on the railway tracks near Rewari station, Haryana, on Wednesday.

A resident of the Sonepat district, her body was found by the locals and they immediately informed the police. Going by the statements put forth by the driver of the Chandigarh-Jaipur Intercity Express, Police reckoned that Jyoti had committed a suicide. The driver had narrated that the girl had "suddenly appeared" in front of the speeding train while it was crossing the Jhajjar Road overbridge.

"He said he tried to pull the brakes but the girl came in front of the train before it could be stopped," Ranveer Singh, SHO, GRP Rewari told TOI.

Police further informed that Jyoti had left home for Maharshi Dayanand University saying that she needed to get her name corrected on her class X and XII marksheets. Sources close to TOI revealed that she had last called up her parents at around 7 pm to inform that the bus had stopped and so she would be reaching late. Later. At around 10:30 pm. The GRP called up her mother to inform about Jyoti's death.

Jyoti, the team striker, had represented India during the 2016 South Asian Games, held at Guwahati. She had recently participated in a three-month-long camp ahead of India's campaign in the World Hockey League semi-finals.