Women's World Boxing Championship

Women's Boxing World Championships: Mary Kom beats North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi to reach 48kg category final

Women&#039;s Boxing World Championships: Mary Kom beats North Korea&#039;s Kim Hyang Mi to reach 48kg category final
Image Courtesy: DD News

NEW DELHI: Legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom on Thursday pounded North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi to reach the 48-kg final in the Women's World Boxing Championship, assuring a medal for the country.

The 35-year-old five-time world champion beat her North Korean opponent in the semifinals.

She is, without a doubt, one of the most successful woman pugilists in the event's history.

Mary Kom entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit. 

She last won a world championship medal in 2010 - a 48kg category gold. 

Before this World Championships, the Manipuri boxer was tied with Irish legend Katie Taylor (five gold and a bronze) on the number of medals won. 

Taylor now plies her trade in the professional circuit.

Women's World Boxing ChampionshipMC Mary KomNorth KoreaKim Hyang Mi48-kg finalsManipur

