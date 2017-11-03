Women's Hockey Asia Cup: India humble defending champs Japan 4-2, set up final date with China

New Delhi: Indian women's hockey eves are one match away from emulating their male counterparts in the Asia Cup. On Friday, the Rani Rampal-led outfit defeated defending champions and hosts Japan 4-2 in the second semi-final of the 2017 Women's Asia Cup in Kakamgigahara, in the Gifu prefecture.

Quick goals in the first quarter from Gurjit Kaur (7', 9') and Navjot Kaur (9') helped India take a three-goal lead, but Shisho Tsuji (17') and Yui Ishibashi (28') scored to reduce the gap and force a frenetic second half.

India, however, killed off the contest with young forward Lalremsiami scoring the fourth goal in the 38th minute.

FT! The Indian Women's Team are through to the Final of the 9th Women's #AsiaCup2017 with a splendid win over Japan on 3rd Nov.#INDvJPN

India will take on China on Sunday's (November 5) final. Both the finalists are from Pool A, and in their previous meeting (on October 31), India beat China 4-1.

In the first semi-final, China beat South Korea 3-2. China are two-time winners, having lifted the trophy in 1989 and 2009.

In the final of 2009 edition, China beat India 5-3.

This will be India's fourth Asia Cup final. They have won the title in 2004 and finished runners-up in 1999 and 2009.

India will enter the final as the favourites as they have defeated China in their pool meeting. Besides, India registered comfortable wins over Singapore 10-0 and Malaysia 2-0 in pool engagements, then defeated Kazakhstan 7-1 in the quarter-final yesterday.

The winners qualify for the 2018 World Cup in England.

Last month, Indian men's hockey team lift the continental title after defeating surprised finalists Malaysia 2-1 in the final in Dhaka. It was India's first title in a decade, and third overall.

Korea achieved the double in 1993, a feat no other country has managed to replicate so far.