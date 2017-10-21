World Archery Championships: India women enter compound team final

Mexico City: The Indian team got the better of Germany 232-227 in the compound women’s team semifinals to set up a gold-medal match against Colombia at the World Archery Championships.

The Indian team comprising Trisha Deb, Lily Chanu Paonam and Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated their German rivals quite comfortably.

Deb, Paonam and Vennam scored matches of 232, 233 and 232 points as they beat Russia, Denmark and Germany in the elimination matches.

Paonam and Vennam both finished in the top-10 individually at these championships, while Deb came 17th after losing in the third round.

“We are so proud of ourselves, it’s amazing to make the final,” Paonam said.

Vennam added: “We will shoot the same as today and try to win the gold. It will be our first time shooting against Colombia and they are good, so we are excited about it.”

The Indian squad had the highest per-match average of any team in the field in Mexico.