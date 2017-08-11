 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

World Athletics Championships: Caster Semenya eases through 800m heats, Maryna Arzamasova out

South African Semenya, last beaten at the World Championships semi-final in Beijing two years ago, was third going into the final straight and eased past Rose Mary Almanza and Natoya Goule to win in 2:01.33.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 09:57
World Athletics Championships: Caster Semenya eases through 800m heats, Maryna Arzamasova out
Reuters

London: Olympic champion Caster Semenya maintained her two-year unbeaten record over 800 metres as she eased through the first round at the World Championships on Thursday.

Her main challengers, Francine Niyonsaba, Margaret Wambui and Ajee Wilson, also cruised into Friday`s semi-finals but defending champion Maryna Arzamasova was eliminated after finishing fourth in her heat.

South African Semenya, last beaten at the World Championships semi-final in Beijing two years ago, was third going into the final straight and eased past Rose Mary Almanza and Natoya Goule to win in 2:01.33.

"I just want to keep winning. That`s all I`m concentrating on. I`m feeling okay after the 1,500 metres, so I`m ready to go again," said Semenya, who won bronze in the 1,500 on Monday.

Wilson, who became the first American to run under 1.56 seconds when she set a national record in Monaco last month, comfortably won the first heat in 2:00.52.

"I`m definitely in the best shape of my life as my time in Monaco before the championships showed," Wilson said. "I`ve never run so well and so consistently during my career."

Burundi`s Niyonsaba and Kenyan Wambui, silver and bronze medallists respectively in last year`s Olympics, also won their heats.

Arzamasova led the fourth heat on the last lap but faltered badly at the finish to be pipped for the third automatic place by Halima Nakaayi. She was not among the six fastest losers.

Kenyan Eunice Sum, the 2013 world champion, withdrew due to illness.

TAGS

world athletics championshipsCaster SemenyaMaryna Arzamasovasports news

From Zee News

World Athletics Championships: Davinder Singh Kang becomes first Indian to qualify for Javelin finals, Neeraj Chopra out
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: Davinder Singh Kang becomes...

World Athletics Championships: Ramil Guliyev denies Wayde van Niekerk&#039;s double-dream to win 200 metres
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: Ramil Guliyev denies Wayde v...

Rogers Cup 2017: Roger Federer overcomes sloppy start to down David Ferrer
Tennis

Rogers Cup 2017: Roger Federer overcomes sloppy start to do...

World Athletics Championships: Kori Carter earns shock 400m hurdles win from outside lane
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: Kori Carter earns shock 400m...

Rogers Cup: Karolina Pliskova sails into quarter finals after Naomi Osaka retires
Tennis

Rogers Cup: Karolina Pliskova sails into quarter finals aft...

Rogers Cup 2017: Rafael Nadal&#039;s bid to World No 1 put on hold after Round 3 defeat to Denis Shapovalov
Tennis

Rogers Cup 2017: Rafael Nadal's bid to World No 1 put...

Hardik Pandya has ability to become a good all-rounder, feels Kapil Dev
cricket

Hardik Pandya has ability to become a good all-rounder, fee...

PKL 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas register fighting wins on Day 12
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas register fi...

Confusion reigns over Neymar&#039;s PSG debut as new Ligue 1 season chugs along
Football

Confusion reigns over Neymar's PSG debut as new Ligue...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video