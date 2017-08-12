close
World Athletics Championships: India disqualified in Women's 4X400m relay

India entered the event as Asian champions, but it was always going to be a tough ask for the 11th ranked side to even qualify for the finals. They clocked 3:31.34 to win the gold medal at Bhuvneshwar Asian meet last month.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 17:14
World Athletics Championships: India disqualified in Women&#039;s 4X400m relay
PTI

New Delhi: Both the women's and men's Indian 4x400m relay teams have failed to make their respective finals at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London on Sunday.

Indian women quartet was disqualified for event infringement, while men's team missed the cut despite producing season's best timing in the heats.

The quartet of of Jisna Mathew, MR Poovamma, Anilda Thomas and Nirmla Sheoran was initially placed seventh in the overall ranking after clocking 3:28.52 in their Heat A run at the Olympic Stadium. But after minutes of confusion, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) published heats report with IAAF Rule 163.3(a), which is for lane infringement, appended against India.

The Netherlands team was also disqualified for dropping baton in the same heat, while Bahamas' quartet didn't finish the run in the Heat 2.

The Heat 1 was won by the United States with a timing of 3:21.66, while the second Heat honours went to Jamaica. The Jamaicans clocked 3:23.64. Great Britain, Nigeria, Germany, Poland, Botswana and France complete the finalists list.

India entered the event as Asian champions, but it was always going to be a tough ask for the 11th ranked side to even qualify for the finals. They clocked 3:31.34 to win the gold medal at Bhuvneshwar Asian meet last month.

Men's team of Kunhu Muhammad, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Anas, Rajiv Arokia finished 10th in overall ranking after clocking 3:02.80 in their Heat 1 run.

Favourites US produced the season's leading time (2:59.23) from Heat 2, which was followed bu Trinadad and Tobago (2:59.35). Belgium, Great Britain, France, Spain, Poland and Cuba made the top-eight to enter the final.

Strangely, Jamaica failed to progress to the final. They finished just ahead of India with a timing of 3:02.80.

In the Rio Olympics, the Indian men's team was disqualified due to issues in the change of baton in the anchor leg. However, they won the Asian title in Bhuvneshwar.

Indian athleticsJisna MathewMR PoovammaAnilda ThomasNirmla SheoranWomen's 4X400m relay2017 world athletics championshipssports news

