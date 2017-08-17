World Dwarf Games 2017: Indian athletes bag record 37 medals in Toronto

New Delhi: The Indian contingent for the World Dwarf Games made the entire nation proud of their achievements as they bagged as many as 37 medals from the games, which were held in Toronto, Canada.

The Indian side, which wasn't considered as one of top teams before the tournament, stunned the world to secure a top-10 finish in the tournament, by clinching 15 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals at the mega event.

The Indian sporting fraternity including Sports Minister Vijay Goel, extended their greetings to the contingent for their achievements.

Brilliant! So proud of the contingent. https://t.co/iU4slJLrJW — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) August 17, 2017

Indian team hit a jackpot with record 37 medals (15 gold) at World dwarf games also known as 'olympics of little people' held in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/KTYxNzA29X — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 17, 2017

Standing tall. The Indian contingent that participated in the 7th edition of World Dwarf Games in Guelph bagged 37 medals,including 15 golds pic.twitter.com/LkbMsiUgoU — Vikas Swarup (@VikasSwarup) August 16, 2017

The progressed over a week at the University of Guelph in the Ontario province of Canada, with as many as 400 athletes from across 24 different countries participating.

Joby Matthew contributed the most to India's medals tally, bagging two golds, three silvers and a bronze.

After a successful stint in Toronto, an honoured Matthew said, "I had a wonderful experience. I participated in badminton doubles, badminton singles, shot put, javelin, discus throw, and power-lifting."

Despite the problems that these athletes faced preparing for the mega stage, they left Canada on the night of August 15 with smiles on thier faces and medals around their necks after they had the Indian flag fluttering proudly 37 times on world stage