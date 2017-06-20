World Hockey League Semi-final, India vs Netherlands: Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Time, Venue

New Delhi: After thrashing Pakistan 7-1 in the quarter-finals of the World Hockey League, Indian hockey team takes on World No. 4 Netherlands for a place in the final.

Having heir campaign with a 4-1 win over Scotland, Team India defeated Canada 3-0 and then a resounding win over Pakistan. (IND vs NED - Preview)

As far as Netherlands' results are concerned, they recorded 4-0, 3-0 and 3-1 victories over Pakistan, Scotland and Canada respectively and will now take on India, who are ranked 2 places below them at No. 6.

When and what time is the World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands?

The World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands will be played on June 20, 2017 at 6:30 PM IST.

How to watch the World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands on TV?

The match will be aired on the Star Sports Network.

Where is the World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands being played?

The match will be played at the Lee Valley Centre, London.

How to watch the World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands online?

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.

The commentary, updates from the match, reactions will be available at zeenews.com live blog of the World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands.