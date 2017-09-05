close
World Shotgun Championship: India's Ankur Mittal wins silver in Men's Double Trap event in Moscow

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 21:26
World Shotgun Championship: India&#039;s Ankur Mittal wins silver in Men&#039;s Double Trap event in Moscow
Twitter (@India_AllSports)

New Delhi: Indian shooter Ankur Mittal bagged a silver medal in the men's double trap event at the World Shotgun Championship held in Moscow on Tuesday scoring 66 points out of 80 in final. The 25-year-old finished just two points below Russia's Vitaly Fokeev while China's Binyuan Hu clinched the bronze with 50 points.

Earlier into the qualifying round, the Indian finished atop amassing a total of 145 points out of 150. Mittal struck 39 targets out of 40 staying well out of the reach of Fokeev and Britain's Matthew French.

However, Fokeev closed in on the gap in the fifth round of the game after Mittal missed out on three of the 10 targets. Both were tied at 53 points as they headed in for the final round.

The battle grew even more intense in the final as the two left no stone unturned, striking back-to-back targets to take the score to 65 all. But soon it was the Indian who was chipped off the race to gold after he missed six targets paving way for the Russian competitor to the top podium.

Ergo, it was silver for Mittal. His first ever. Earlier in 2017, the shooter had bagged a silver in the World Cup held in Acapulco

Meanwhile, in the junior category of the double-trap event, debutant Ahvar Rizvi won the silver medal scoring 66 points, just one behind Great Britain's James Dedman.

