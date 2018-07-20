हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Squash

World Squash Federation backs India on security at Junior Championship

According to a media report, Switzerland's top junior girls' squash player, Ambre Allinckx, was not permitted by her parents to take part in the tournament because of safety concerns.

World Squash Federation backs India on security at Junior Championship
Twitter@SiteSquash

CHENNAI: The World Squash Federation (WSF) today expressed full faith in the security arrangements for the ongoing World Junior Championship here after a Swiss player pulled out citing safety concerns.

According to a media report, Switzerland's top junior girls' squash player, Ambre Allinckx, was not permitted by her parents to take part in the tournament because of safety concerns.

However, the WSF backed the arrangements put in place for the event.

"Of course the views and choice of every parent must be fully respected. However, there are over 250 players and officials from 28 countries, including a full squad from Switzerland," Andrew Shelley, WSF Chief Executive, said in a statement.

"Like the WSF, they all have complete confidence with the security arrangements made by Tamil Nadu Squash Rackets Association at the Championship Hotel and playing venues to ensure the safety of the players at this event," Shelley added.

Chennai is the unofficial squash hub of the country and is the base of the national federation. The city has played host to several national and international tournaments in the past without any glitch or security issues.

Tags:
SquashAmbre AllinckxWorld Squash FederationJunior ChampionshipTamil Nadu Squash Rackets Association

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close