close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

World Team Chess: Tania Sachdev guides India to win over USA

In the open section, the Indian men missed out their chances and lost to China 1.5-2.5. Vidit Gujarathi drew with Ding Liren on the top board and Parimarjan Negi drew with Li Chao on the fourth.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 16:47
World Team Chess: Tania Sachdev guides India to win over USA
Courtesy: Twitter

Khanty Mansiysk: International Master Tania Sachdev crashed through the defences of US champion Sabina Foisor to guide the Indian women team to a 2.5-1.5 victory in the second round of world women's team chess championship.

On what turned out to be a successful day after a draw with higher-ranked Georgia in the opener, the other three boards ended in a draw. D Harika signed the peace treaty very early against Anna Zatonskih, Padmini Rout salvaged what was a worse endgame against Katrina Nemcova while S Vijayalakshmi got lucky and survived against Akshita Gorti.

The victory took Indian ladies to joint second spot on three points, coming from one draw and a victory. After beating arch rivals China in the first round, the Russian women continued with their impressive run and handed a 3-1 defeat to Vietnam.

Russia emerged as the sole leader on four points and they are now followed by Poland, India and Ukraine on three points apiece. Vietnam, Azerbaijan and Georgia have two points each for a shared fifth spot and shockingly enough, China just has one point for the sole eighth spot in the ten players event. Expectedly, USA and Egypt are at the bottom of the tables, yet to open their account.

In the open section, the Indian men missed out their chances and lost to China 1.5-2.5. Vidit Gujarathi drew with Ding Liren on the top board and Parimarjan Negi drew with Li Chao on the fourth.

It was on the second board that B Adhiban slipped and lost to Yu Yangyi while Krishnan Sasikiran missed on a tactical trick that would have yielded a much superior position against Wei Yi and drew.

With second loss in as many matches, the Indian men are currently at the back of the pack but surely bouncing back is much on cards and might happen in the next round itself when they meet Belarus.

Poland and China share the lead in the open section with four points while Russia follow them a point behind. Ukraine, Turkey, Usa and Norway share the fourth spot on two points each while Belarus is on eight spot with one point. India and Egypt are on the joint ninth spot.

Results round 2 open: China (4) beat India (0) 2.5-1.5; (Ding Liren drew with Vidit Gujarathi; B Adhiban lost to Yu Yangyi; Wei Yi drew with Krishnan Sasikiran; Parimarjan Negi drew with Li Chao); Belarus (1) drew with Ukraine (2) 2-2; Russia (3) drew with Turkey (2) 2-2; Poland (4) beat USA (2) 2.5-1.5; Norway (2) beat Egypt (0) 2.5-1.5;

(Women): USA (0) lost to India (3) 1.5-2.5; (Anna Zatonskih drew with D Harika; Tania Sachdev beat Sabina Foisor; Katrina Nemcova drew with Padmini Rout; S Vijayalakshmi drew with Akshita Gorti); Vietnam (2) lost to Russia (4); Ukraine (3) drew with China (1); Azerbaijan (2) beat Egypt (0); Georgia (2) drew with Poland (3). 

TAGS

Tania SachdevIndia ChessWorld Team ChessChess News

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

WATCH: Kashmiri youth celebrate after India&#039;s defeat in ICC Champions Trophy final
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Kashmiri youth celebrate after India's defeat i...

WATCH: Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar sparks mass brawl during Chinese Super League clash
Football

WATCH: Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar sparks mass brawl du...

India&#039;s tour of Sri Lanka – Full match schedule, date, time, venue
cricket

India's tour of Sri Lanka – Full match schedule, date,...

Hockey World League: After beating Pakistan, confident India eye Netherlands scalp in semis
Other Sports

Hockey World League: After beating Pakistan, confident Indi...

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: Lennox Lewis slams much-awaited super-fight as &#039;ridiculous&#039;
Other Sports

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: Lennox Lewis slams much...

We scored some great goals against Pakistan, says Indian hockey coach Roelant Oltmans
Other Sports

We scored some great goals against Pakistan, says Indian ho...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video