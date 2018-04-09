WrestleMania 34: AJ Styles defeats Shinsuke Nakamura, retains title

WWE Championship at WWE WrestleMania 34 saw two of the of the world's best clash on Sunday at the Superdome in New Orleans, USA. Defending WWE champion AJ Styles faced challenger Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship on Sunday at WWE WrestleMania 34. Nakamura's win at the 2018 Royal Rumble led to his clash AJ Styles.

The fight was a bruising one with neither Styles nor Nakamura willing to give any quarter to their rival. The start was cautious but it soon turned into a vicious contest with Nakamura landing the first major kick on Styles to jolt the defending champion. While both the fighters tried to pin the other down, the contest was an even one in the early stages.

Styles soon started to take control but Nakamura kept his rival off balance with some well timed and strong kicks and blows. Nakamura was well supported by the crowd with his fans egging him on to pin down Styles. Nakamura's top turnbuckle, big knee and suplex pushed Styles on the backfoot. But the champions was not going to succumb and countered Nakamura with all his might and experience. His facebuster was enough to give Nakamura a reality check.

Styles then went all out as Nakamura found the going tough. However, Styles Phenomenal Forearm was countered beautifully by Nakamura who almost got the champion on the mat. But Styles, somehow, managed to wriggle out of the difficult situation.

It was again even-steven for some time. Both the wrestlers landed a few kicks and punches on each other and then Styles got the big opening he was looking for. His calf crusher resulted in Nakamura going off balance which gave Styles the opportunity to land his phenomenal forearm. But Nakamura survived the attack but it was becoming clear that Styles now had the upper hand.

But Nakamura was not going to throw in the towel easily and he managed to land a hard knee on the back of Styles head. But his Kinshasa was tackled by Styles and the champion managed to land his Styles Clash. Nakamura was down and the count was over with Styles retaining his title.

While the two great wrestlers hugged after the fight Nakamura landed a low kick to throw Styles off balance. Nakamura returned as Styles was leaving the ring and landed his trademark Kinshasa on the champion.