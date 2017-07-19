Wrestler arrested for allegedly raping minor kabaddi player: Report

New Delhi: A wrestler was arrested in the capital for allegedly raping a 16-year-old kabaddi player. The police made the arrest on Wednesday morning in Model Town in the north of Delhi. According to ANI, the accused is named Naresh Dahiya who runs a wrestling training centre in Jain Nagar Extension in the west of Delhi.

While the investigation into the matter is still going on, the issue came into light on Tuesday when the girl approached the police, more than one week after the incident.

On Wednesday, PTI had quoted the police to be saying, "She said in her complaint that the man had introduced himself as a stadium official. She further added that the accused had raped her on July 9, dropped her on a street outside the stadium and threatened to kill her if she reported. It was only on Monday that the girl approached the police after suffering from extreme trauma for over a week."

The male accused had introduced himself to the girl as an official of the Chhatrasal Stadium which is also located in Model Town. The girl meanwhile was taken to the Lok Nayak Hospital for a medical and her case was later referred to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.