close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wrestler arrested for allegedly raping minor kabaddi player: Report

While the investigation into the matter is still going on, the issue came into light on Tuesday when the girl approached the police, more than one week after the incident.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 10:22
Wrestler arrested for allegedly raping minor kabaddi player: Report
Representational Image

New Delhi: A wrestler was arrested in the capital for allegedly raping a 16-year-old kabaddi player. The police made the arrest on Wednesday morning in Model Town in the north of Delhi. According to ANI, the accused is named Naresh Dahiya who runs a wrestling training centre in Jain Nagar Extension in the west of Delhi.

While the investigation into the matter is still going on, the issue came into light on Tuesday when the girl approached the police, more than one week after the incident.

On Wednesday, PTI had quoted the police to be saying, "She said in her complaint that the man had introduced himself as a stadium official. She further added that the accused had raped her on July 9, dropped her on a street outside the stadium and threatened to kill her if she reported. It was only on Monday that the girl approached the police after suffering from extreme trauma for over a week."

The male accused had introduced himself to the girl as an official of the Chhatrasal Stadium which is also located in Model Town. The girl meanwhile was taken to the Lok Nayak Hospital for a medical and her case was later referred to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

TAGS

WrestlerKabaddi playerrapeDelhi

From Zee News

WATCH: Sunny Leone accepts Chris Gayle&#039;s challenge, clean bowls left-hander with superb dance on &#039;Laila Main Laila&#039; song
cricket

WATCH: Sunny Leone accepts Chris Gayle's challenge, cl...

cricket

Shaminda Eranga, Sri Lankan pacer, cleared to bowl after ba...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: India vs Australia – Mithali Raj &amp; Co have a mountain to climb against six-time champions in semi-final
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: India vs Australia – Mithali Ra...

Ravi Shastri, new chief coach of Indian team, to get upto Rs 8 crore per annum by BCCI as salary
cricket

Ravi Shastri, new chief coach of Indian team, to get upto R...

US Open tennis tournament to top 50-million Dollars in prize money
Tennis

US Open tennis tournament to top 50-million Dollars in priz...

Antonio Conte signs new two-year contract as Chelsea manager
Football

Antonio Conte signs new two-year contract as Chelsea manage...

England vs South Africa: Gary Ballance ruled out of third test with fractured finger
cricket

England vs South Africa: Gary Ballance ruled out of third t...

Women&#039;s Hockey World League Semi-Final: India go down 1-4 to England in quarter-final
Other Sports

Women's Hockey World League Semi-Final: India go down...

Ravi Shastri gets Bharat Arun as bowling coach, Sourav Ganguly refuses to comment on controversial appointment
cricket

Ravi Shastri gets Bharat Arun as bowling coach, Sourav Gang...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video