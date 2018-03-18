Wrestler Daniel Bryan can be back in action as early as September after no non-compete WWE clause comes to light

Rumours are doing the rounds that WWE star Daniel Bryan doesn't have a 90-day non-compete clause in his contract, which means he can resume wrestling right after the day his deal with the company expires.

It doesn't look likely that he will feature in Wrestlemania 34 as a wrestler. Though he might be asked to appear in the capacity of a guest referee to oversee the contest between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Bryan has already made it clear that if he doesn't step into the ring as a wrestler by Wrestlemania 34, he, to all intents and purposes, will be done with the company. And as things stand, he is unlikely to be cleared medically for an in-ring return.

Bryan's contract expires on September 23, 2018 and if there is indeed no non-compete clause, he can be expected to join another company straight away and do what he does best.

Yes if he does decide to leave when his contract expires there would not be a non-compete period https://t.co/DsPucPMvpV — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 16, 2018

Most of the wrestlers on WWE's payrolls do have a 90-day non-compete clause as the iconic company doesn't want the rival companies to make the most of their talent as soon as they leave.

When all is said and done, if Bryan and WWE indeed decide to part ways, he will not have to wait 90 days before returning to the thick of things as is the case with other wrestlers. His fans would definitely be happy with that piece of information, even if there is no confirmation from either party as yet.