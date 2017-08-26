Wrestler-turned-cop Anil Kumar fought Dera followers as other armed personnel ran off

New Delhi: While several security personnel including those from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), CRPF and Haryana Police were spotted surrendering before the rampaging followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday, wrestler-turned-cop Anil Kumar displayed courage and bravery to fight off the followers by leading from front.

The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner, who presently works for Haryana Police, was seen charging at the dera followers.

The 37-year-old, who emerged victorious in the men's Greco-Roman 96kg wrestling, even lambasted the group of SSB personnel who were not keen on taking on the mob.

"Shame on you for backing out like this," Kumar was quoted as saying by TOI to SSB personnel. As other security personnels kept backing off, Kumar told them, "People will laugh at us. Give me your weapons, I will take them on alone."

While many cops fled from the spot, wrestler-turned-cop Anil Kumar took on crowd alone #RealHero pic.twitter.com/l0BFTB3pXS — Jitendra Jain (@JitendraJain_) August 26, 2017

A CBI special court at Panchkula convicted the Dera chief yesterday. The court would pronounce the quantum of sentence on August 28.

Immediately after his conviction, followers of the Sirsa based Dera went on rampage and clashed with security personnel in which 31 people died while around 250 injured.

Two followers of Dera Sacha Sauda were killed and seven others injured in the violence that took place in Sirsa. Soon, the Army was called out and curfew was imposed in several areas, as violence spread to the state following the conviction of the the Dera chief.

Today, the self-styled godman's 'Z-plus' security cover was withdrawn after his conviction in a rape case, Haryana Chief Secretary D S Dhesi said.