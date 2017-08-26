close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wrestler-turned-cop Anil Kumar fought Dera followers as other armed personnel ran off

The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner, who presently works for Haryana Police, was seen charging at the dera followers.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 16:32
Wrestler-turned-cop Anil Kumar fought Dera followers as other armed personnel ran off
PTI

New Delhi: While several security personnel including those from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), CRPF and Haryana Police were spotted surrendering before the rampaging followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday, wrestler-turned-cop Anil Kumar displayed courage and bravery to fight off the followers by leading from front.

The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner, who presently works for Haryana Police, was seen charging at the dera followers.

The 37-year-old, who emerged victorious in the men's Greco-Roman 96kg wrestling, even lambasted the group of SSB personnel who were not keen on taking on the mob.

"Shame on you for backing out like this," Kumar was quoted as saying by TOI to SSB personnel. As other security personnels kept backing off, Kumar told them, "People will laugh at us. Give me your weapons, I will take them on alone."

A CBI special court at Panchkula convicted the Dera chief yesterday. The court would pronounce the quantum of sentence on August 28.

Immediately after his conviction, followers of the Sirsa based Dera went on rampage and clashed with security personnel in which 31 people died while around 250 injured. 

Two followers of Dera Sacha Sauda were killed and seven others injured in the violence that took place in Sirsa. Soon, the Army was called out and curfew was imposed in several areas, as violence spread to the state following the conviction of the the Dera chief.

Today, the self-styled godman's 'Z-plus' security cover was withdrawn after his conviction in a rape case, Haryana Chief Secretary D S Dhesi said.

TAGS

Anil KumarDera Sacha SaudaGurmeet Ram Rahim2010 Commonwealth GamesIndian wrestler

From Zee News

Kevin Pietersen posts emotional tweet to draw the curtain on England career
cricket

Kevin Pietersen posts emotional tweet to draw the curtain o...

Shahid Afridi reaches out to Indian players, says would have been great to see them play in Pakistan
cricket

Shahid Afridi reaches out to Indian players, says would hav...

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel extends Ferrari contract until 2020
Other Sports

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel extends Ferrari contra...

Joe Root recalls the day Sachin Tendulkar left him disappointed
cricket

Joe Root recalls the day Sachin Tendulkar left him disappoi...

Vijender Singh’s fan moment with Floyd Mayweather, see picture
Other Sports

Vijender Singh’s fan moment with Floyd Mayweather, see pict...

Two dozen bidders to participate in IPL media rights auction on September 4
cricket

Two dozen bidders to participate in IPL media rights auctio...

WATCH: Ben Stokes given starey send-off by Shanon Gabriel during ENG vs WI 2nd Test
cricket

WATCH: Ben Stokes given starey send-off by Shanon Gabriel d...

Bangladesh vs Australia 2017, first Test match, Day 1: Details of date, time, venue, squads
cricket

Bangladesh vs Australia 2017, first Test match, Day 1: Deta...

MS Dhoni leaves no stone unturned to be at his best, says R Sridhar
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

MS Dhoni leaves no stone unturned to be at his best, says R...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video