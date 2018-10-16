हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
World Wrestling Championships

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik to lead Indian challenge at World Championships

Four wrestlers- Bajrang, Kuldeep, Gurpreet and Harpreet- have been training in Hungary for more than a fortnight while the rest of the squad joined a week back.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Bajrang Punia will spearhead the 30-member Indian contingent at the World Wrestling Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary from October 20 to 28.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has selected 10 members each in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women`s wrestling categories. The burden of India`s medal hunt will mostly be on the shoulders of Bajrang (65kg) and Sandeep Tomar (57kg) in the men`s freestyle category. 

In the women`s section, Sakshi Malik (62kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg) and Ritu Phogat (50kg) are expected to be strong medal contenders in their respective weight categories. Ritu is the only Phogat sister to feature in the squad as Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh was ruled out because of an elbow injury during the trials. 

Four wrestlers- Bajrang, Kuldeep, Gurpreet and Harpreet- have been training in Hungary for more than a fortnight while the rest of the squad joined a week back.

Squads:

Freestyle: Sandeep Tomar (57kg), Sonba Tanaji Gongane (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Pankaj Rana (70kg), Jitender (74kg), Sachin Rathi (79kg), Pawan Kumar (86kg), Deepak (92kg) Mausam Khatri (97kg), Sumit (125kg), Jagminder Singh (chief coach). 

Women: Ritu Phogat (50kg), Pinki (53kg), Seema (55kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg), Sangeeta (59kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg), Ritu (65kg), Navjot Kaur (68kg), Rajini (72kg), Kiran (76kg), Kuldeep Malik (chief coach). 

Greco Roman: Vijay (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Gaurav Sharma (63kg), Manish (67kg), Kuldeep Malik (72kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Manjeet (82kg), Harpreet Singh (87kg), Hardeep (97kg), Naveen (130kg), Kuldeep Singh (chief coach).

World Wrestling Championships, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Pooja Dhanda

