Wrestling star John Cena Joins Jackie Chan’s ‘Project X’

John Cena

Los Angeles: Wrestling star and actor John Cena will replace star Sylvester Stallone in Jackie Chans action-thriller "Project X".

Scott Waugh is directing it from a script by Arash Amel. The independent action-thriller "Project X" is set at a Chinese-run oil refinery in the Middle East, reports variety.com. 

Chan will portray a Chinese private security contractor who is tasked with extracting oil workers from a refinery that has been attacked. He teams up with a former US Marine (Cena) when he learns that the attackers` real plan is to steal the oil. 

Chan will also produce "Project X" along with Joe Tam, Esmond Ren and Hans Canosa.

Cena was last seen on-screen in "Blockers" and will star in "Bumblebee" and "The Janson Directive".

