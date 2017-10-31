WWE Championship in Delhi: Jinder Mahal vs Kevin Owens on Dec 8

New Delhi: The current WWE champion, India`s Jinder Mahal, is all set to defend his title against Kevin Owens in the World Wrestling Entertainment Live India event here on December 8, it was announced on Tuesday.

Jinder retained the title against Shinsuke Nakamura at 'Hell in a Cell' recently and will be up against Canadian professional wrestler at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Apart from them, Roman Reigns will face Braun Strowman in the second championship match.

In the RAW Tag Team championship match, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will lock horns with Cesaro and Sheamus and Finn Balor will face Bray Wyatt.

Women wrestlers will also take part during the live event. Sasha Banks will face Alexa Bliss in the RAW championship match.