WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: Watch Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey stealing the show
The Elimination Chamber 2018 produced a few pulsating moments when Braun Strowman almost destroyed everyone but Roman Reigns won the main event, besides the hair-raising scenes of Ronda Rousey putting Triple H through a table at her contract-signing.
The Elimination Chamber 2018 produced a few pulsating moments when Braun Strowman almost destroyed everyone but Roman Reigns won the main event, besides the hair-raising scenes of Ronda Rousey putting Triple H through a table at her contract-signing.
Watch: Braun Strowman destroying everything in his path
Watch: Ronda Rousey puts Triple H through a table
Reigns advanced to a match-up with Brock Lesnar in New Orleans on April 7.
The men's Elimination Chamber match included The Miz, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Elias.