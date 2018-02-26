हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: Watch Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey stealing the show

The Elimination Chamber 2018 produced a few pulsating moments when Braun Strowman almost destroyed everyone but Roman Reigns won the main event, besides the hair-raising scenes of Ronda Rousey putting Triple H through a table at her contract-signing.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 26, 2018, 19:50 PM IST
Watch: Braun Strowman destroying everything in his path

 

Watch: Ronda Rousey puts Triple H through a table

Reigns advanced to a match-up with Brock Lesnar in New Orleans on April 7. 

The men's Elimination Chamber match included The Miz, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Elias.

