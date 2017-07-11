close
WWE Great Balls of Fire: Brock Lesnar delivers F5 to defeat Samoa Joe to retain title

This was Lesnar's first title defense match since grabbing the championship belt from Goldberg at Wrestlemania and it came against one of his toughest contenders till date, Samoa Joe.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 15:21
WWE Great Balls of Fire: Brock Lesnar delivers F5 to defeat Samoa Joe to retain title
Screen Grab (Youtube)

New Delhi: The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar defeated Samoa Joe to retain his WWE Universal Championship, in RAW pay-per-view event Great Balls of Fire, in Dallas on Sunday.

Lesnar seemed almost fading out when Samoa locked his head with his brutal Coquina Clutch. His face was turning red as the Beast struggled to get back on his feet.

But slowly, silently, he gathered back his strength to attack the Samoan Submission Machine with three back-to-back German Suplexes. Without wasting any further time, Lesnar went forth to deliver his finishing move, the F5, which proved more than enough to keep Joe lying down till the count of three.

Watch the video here...

Joe indeed seemed to be a tough challenger for the Beast although it is yet to be revealed whether he would get an opportunity for a rematch against Lesnar.

