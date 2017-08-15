close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WWE legend Ric Flair recovering after surgery for undisclosed issue

The 16-time World Champion and two-time Hall of Famer still remains the most charismatic wrestler in the history of Wrestling entertainment. Flair has quite been regular on the Monday Night Raw, stepping in alongside his daughter Charlotte.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 18:02
WWE legend Ric Flair recovering after surgery for undisclosed issue
Twitter

New Delhi: There is nothing to fear! Thus assured commentator Michael Cole when he spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair saying that the legend had undergone a successful surgery and is thus recovering. However, the reason behind the operation has still been left undisclosed.

WWE fans were left shocked and tensed when the news about Flair's hospitalisation made rounds during the weekends. It was reported that on early Saturday morning the 68-year-old was admitted to an intensive care unit. Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment took to Twitter to call it a "routine monitoring." However, reports on TMZ Sports showed that he was in a medically induced coma and is preparing for a surgery.

A day later, Zanoni tweeted calling for support and love from his fans as he was undergoing some serious health issues. Her tweet read as, "Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues."

It was earlier into the day that Zanoni tweeted about Flair's successful surgery and that he requires a long time to recover. She tweeted, "Ric had surgery today (not related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy."

The reasons are yet unknown as to what the surgery stands for, but yes as Cole assured he does need time to recuperates. The 16-time World Champion and two-time Hall of Famer still remains the most charismatic wrestler in the history of Wrestling entertainment. Flair has quite been regular on the Monday Night Raw, stepping in alongside his daughter Charlotte.  

TAGS

Ric FlairWWERic Flair surgeryWWE newssports newsWrestling News

From Zee News

UEFA Champions League, 1st play-off round: Hoffenheim vs Liverpool – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST, Venue
Football

UEFA Champions League, 1st play-off round: Hoffenheim vs Li...

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul achieve career-best rankings
cricket

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul achieve career-best rankings

Ramkumar Ramanathan enters second round of Cincinnati Open
Tennis

Ramkumar Ramanathan enters second round of Cincinnati Open

Indian men’s hockey team wins away series in Holland
Other Sports

Indian men’s hockey team wins away series in Holland

WATCH: On Independence Day, Indian cricket team hoists national flag in Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: On Independence Day, Indian cricket team hoists nati...

Sterner tests await Virat Kohli’s men as they close in on special record
cricket

Sterner tests await Virat Kohli’s men as they close in on s...

Elina Svitolina, Caroline Wozniacki round out top five in WTA rankings
Tennis

Elina Svitolina, Caroline Wozniacki round out top five in W...

Tiger Woods had five drugs in system at time of DUI arrest: Report
Other Sports

Tiger Woods had five drugs in system at time of DUI arrest:...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 15: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 15: Details of LIVE streami...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video