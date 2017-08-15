WWE legend Ric Flair recovering after surgery for undisclosed issue

New Delhi: There is nothing to fear! Thus assured commentator Michael Cole when he spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair saying that the legend had undergone a successful surgery and is thus recovering. However, the reason behind the operation has still been left undisclosed.

WWE fans were left shocked and tensed when the news about Flair's hospitalisation made rounds during the weekends. It was reported that on early Saturday morning the 68-year-old was admitted to an intensive care unit. Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment took to Twitter to call it a "routine monitoring." However, reports on TMZ Sports showed that he was in a medically induced coma and is preparing for a surgery.

A day later, Zanoni tweeted calling for support and love from his fans as he was undergoing some serious health issues. Her tweet read as, "Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues."

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

It was earlier into the day that Zanoni tweeted about Flair's successful surgery and that he requires a long time to recover. She tweeted, "Ric had surgery today (not related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy."

Ric had surgery today (notrelated)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

The reasons are yet unknown as to what the surgery stands for, but yes as Cole assured he does need time to recuperates. The 16-time World Champion and two-time Hall of Famer still remains the most charismatic wrestler in the history of Wrestling entertainment. Flair has quite been regular on the Monday Night Raw, stepping in alongside his daughter Charlotte.