WWE No Mercy 2017: Did John Cena hint at retirment after defeat to Roman Reigns?

New Delhi: Was it an end of an era? Or so..probably. Roman Reigns speared John Cena through an announce table and finished off with the 15-time world champion to win the singles match at the WWE pay-per-view event No Mercy at the Staples Centre on Sunday. But what came as a bit of surprise was Cena's statement – did it hint towards a retirement?

“I just think my role is different. I said this during a podcast. Regardless of whether I have opportunities outside of WWE or not, I am 40 years old and I have 15 years of track experience in the WWE and that is not at a normal level but at an elite level. I don’t know how long I can keep going. I’ve got to know when to say when and I am not done. But I don’t know how long I can keep going at the pace I’m going at. That’s a major thing for me to consider. This for me is my life, my family. I eat, sleep and breathe WWE. I don’t think anybody can argue that. So I’d be like batman, if they shine the light, I’ll come running,” he said during a discussion in the WWE Studios right after his match.

Adding to it, after his shocking defeat to Reigns, the former champion walked out of the ring and as he was heading out he gave just one glance back at the ring. Fans found it similar to what they had seen when the Undertaker had lost to Reigns.

Watch the entire conversation here...

Talking about the match he said, “It was weird because here it was a guy who said he was ‘the guy’ and I don’t feel right about it. I don’t feel that he is. And then in a one month period, I watch this young man mature into the guy – from a superstar standpoint and tonight it was from a performance standpoint. This is the building where I won my first championship in Wrestlemania. But sitting there tonight a giant burden was lifted off my shoulders in the best way possible.”