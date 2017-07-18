WWE Raw, July 17, 2017: Braun Strowman disrupts Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe WWE Universal Championship no.1 Contenders match

New Delhi: It seems Brock Lesnar will have to wait a week longer to know his opponent for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, after Braun Strowman returned to Monday Night Raw, to disrupt the No.1 contenders match between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe.

It was only in the last week's episode of RAW, where it was decided that Reigns and Joe would face each other in a match to decide who would head to Barclays Centre, New York City to face Lesnar at SummerSlam 2017, next month.

There were umpteen powerful exchanges between the two, ranging from normal punches and headlocks to Samoan drops, Superman Punches and even Rock Bottom. Fans were all hooked on, eagerly waiting for a winner to be announced when the Monster marked his return to Raw.

Boot to the face. Senton splash. Hard to get up from this patented @SamoaJoe combination! #RAW pic.twitter.com/kDKclagTL0 — WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2017

A MONSTER IS AMONG US! @BraunStrowman is heading for the ring with his eyes LOCKED on @WWERomanReigns and @SamoaJoe! #RAW pic.twitter.com/lt7JEaUoeT — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 18, 2017

He pulled out Samoa Joe, out of the ring as he kept lying down on the floor almost faded out. Strowman turned towards Reigns and charged in with a few punches putting him in a rather helpless state. Joe then attacked from behind to take down the Monster, but none went his way as Strowman scooped him up for a powerslam. He then went back to Reigns to hammer him down with two back-to-back slams leaving the two to writhe in pain.

Watch the entire bout here...

With Strowman's interference, the No.1 contenders match surely ended in a no contest. In a post-episode interview, Raw General manager Kurt Angle said that he would talk about the situation next week.